2 dead after fire tears through Queens home: FDNY

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Two people are dead, with a third in critical condition, after a two-alarm fire ripped through a Queens home Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out Sunday morning on the first floor of a home located on 117th Street, near Atlantic Avenue, in the Richmond Hill neighborhood, according to the FDNY on Twitter.

Three people were initially reported in critical condition, but two of the victims were pronounced dead at the hospital, the FDNY said in an update on Twitter at 11:24 a.m.

The blaze was officially under control before 11 a.m. after escalating to to a two-alarm fire shortly before 10 a.m., the FDNY said on social media.

