Extreme heat and humidity continue Sunday; storms Monday bring a flash flood watch

The heat dome remains locked over our area for another day Sunday, with hot and humid weather continuing across the tri-state, but it's likely the final day of the deadly heat wave.

After a Saturday night that saw temperatures barely fall to 80, the temperature this afternoon will shoot back up to around 95 to 100, and the heat index will approach 115 once again in the hottest spots.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in spots late Sunday but the better chance will be from Monday into Tuesday as a cold front approaches and then drags itself through our area.

Ahead of those storms Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from noon Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy rain over that period could cause flooding of roadways and streets, the NWS warns.

[6:50pm Saturday] - Hot and humid weather will continue across the region through the day on Sunday. For a complete briefing, see https://t.co/JBWs9C0lzd. pic.twitter.com/PQ6Ud7SYfW — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 20, 2019

The front that brings these storms is also what will bring relief from this weekend's extreme heat.

Monday's high will stay in the 80s, so while the heat wave will end, the humidity will still be quite uncomfortable. By Tuesday afternoon, the humidity should be lowering a bit as well.

If you have lost power, draw down your shades to keep the temperature down. To find a cooling center near you, click here.

The tri-state area prepared for the excessive heat, advising everyone to stay in cool, air-conditioned rooms and avoid outdoor activity, if possible. Big events in New York, such as OZY Fest and the NYC Triathlon, were called off due to the extreme heat.

For more tips on staying cool, click here.