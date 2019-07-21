Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Con Ed turning off power for 30,000 Brooklyn customers as thousands deal with power outages

BROOKLYN — Con Edison is taking 30,000 customers in parts of Brooklyn  temporarily off power so that it can make repairs for the thousands dealing with outages in the borough, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

More than 24,000 Con Edison customers are experiencing outages in Brooklyn.

“Their system in parts of Brooklyn is under severe strain and some equipment has failed,” de Blasio tweeted.

Con Ed is taking customers in Carnarsie, Mill Basin and Flatbush temporarily off power so that it can make repairs and prevent a bigger outage.

Power outages across Brooklyn at 8:24 p.m. on July 21, 2019. (Con Ed)

The Office of Emergency Management is setting up a command post in the affected parts of Brooklyn, de Blasio said. Personnel is at each of the nursing homes and adult care facilities in the neighborhood. Members of the NYPD and FDNY are also in the area so they can respond to emergencies.

