11-year-old child shot in East Harlem

Posted 4:16 PM, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, July 21, 2019

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An 11-year-old child was shot in the leg in East Harlem on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The child was shot near East 108th Street and Madison Avenue around 3:20 p.m., officials said.

The child was rushed to Harlem Hospital. The injury is not considered life threatening.

The NYPD has not released any identifying information on the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

