11-year-old child shot in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An 11-year-old child was shot in the leg in East Harlem on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The child was shot near East 108th Street and Madison Avenue around 3:20 p.m., officials said.

The child was rushed to Harlem Hospital. The injury is not considered life threatening.

The NYPD has not released any identifying information on the shooter.

