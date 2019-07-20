Shark at least 10 feet long spotted in shallow waters off Long Island: police

QUOGUE, L.I. — Police on Long Island are cautioning swimmers and boaters after a large shark was seen in shallow waters near a creek near Quogue Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the shark was spotted around 9 a.m. Saturday near Penniman Creek, which gives access to Shinnecock Bay and the Quogue Canal.

While the species of the shark is unknown at this time, police said it was reported to be about 10 to 12 feet long.

Quogue Police said they are working with Southhampton Town Bay Constables, who are monitoring the shark with marine vessels.

The Southhampton Town Police have also been notified and are attempting to monitor the shark with an unmanned aircraft system, police said.

Authorities want swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware of the situation and keep distance to allow the Bay Constables and law enforcement to monitor the shark.