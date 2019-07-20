Reports of air conditioning breakdowns at NJ jail amid heat wave: Legal Aid Society

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Amid a potentially deadly heat emergency across the tri-state area, there are reports of ongoing air conditioning breakdowns at New Jersey’s Bergen County Jail, according to the Brooklyn Defenders Services, the Bronx Defenders and the Legal Aid Society.

The air conditioning breakdowns are reportedly impacting people being held in immigration detention, among others, at the county jail in Hackensack, the organizations said Saturday in a press release.

“Bergen County Jail has a moral and legal obligation to ensure the safety of all individuals in its custody and their silence on this issue again raises concerns,” the groups said in a joint statement.

“NYIFUP demands immediate answers from jail officials on the scope of air conditioning outages and what exactly the jail is doing to protect our clients and others from heat-related illnesses,” the statement says.

If the reports are accurate, this could be the second time in the past month the Bergen County Jail has come under fire for broken air conditioning. The Daily News reported earlier in July of ICE detainees at the jail being impacted by broken air conditioning at the facility.