Con Edison working to restore power to over 2,000 in NYC

NEW YORK — Con Edison is working to restore power to over 2,000 customers across New York City Saturday afternoon.
As sweltering heat and temperatures grip about half the country, residents in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx were left with no power, according to Con Ed’s outage map.
Just before 5 p.m., there were 111 outages, affecting 2,392 customers across the five boroughs. The majority of the outages is reported in Queens, based on Con Edison’s outage map.
About 300 customers in Westchester County are also without power.
Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged the outage in Southeast Queens, where about 500 customers are affected.
Con Edison is projecting to have power back by 8 p.m., the mayor tweeted.
Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis also tweeted that there are 530 customers in the New Dorp neighborhood without power due to downed wires.
If you have lost power, draw down your shades to keep the temperature down. To find a cooling center near you, click here.
The tri-state area prepared for the excessive heat, advising everyone to stay in cool, air-conditioned rooms and avoid outdoor activity, if possible. Big events in New York, such as OZY Fest and the NYC Triathlon, were called off due to the extreme heat.
For more tips on staying cool, click here.