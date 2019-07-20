NYPD officer out of hospital after being struck by subway on Upper East Side: police

UPPER EAST SIDE — An NYPD officer is out of the hospital after being seriously injured when clipped by a train Friday night, while responding to an assault in a Manhattan subway station, police said.

The cop, along with other officers, was looking into a reported assault inside the East 86th Street station along the No. 4, 5 6 train lines Friday night around 9 p.m., according to police.

When the responding officers tried to grab a suspect in the assault, one of them was struck in the head by a southbound No. 6 train, authorities confirmed.

The officer was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, but by Saturday morning police said he had been treated and was released.

Police say they are investigating the incident.