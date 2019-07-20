National Ice Cream Day 2019: Here’s where you can get free ice cream on Sunday

NEW YORK — I scream, you scream. We all scream for (free) ice cream!

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. This year, it falls on July 21st!

To celebrate, tons of locations around New York City and the tri-state area are offering free, discounts or specials on their ice cream.

These locations are offering free ice cream or sweet deals for National Ice Cream Day:

Baskin Robbins – Download Baskin-Robbins’ mobile app. Special offers for National Ice Cream Day include buy-one-get-one free cones and $2 off medium milk shakes.

Carvel – Ice cream fans can head over to their local Carvel for buy-one-get-one free cups or cones of soft serve ice cream.

Cold Stone Creamery – Join their eClub to get BOGO ice cream. They’re also offering a free $10 bonus eGift for every $30in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards.

Dairy Queen – During the entire month of July, Dairy Queen is offering a free blizzard with the download of their new mobile app.

Dippin’ Dots – Free mini cups of Dippin’ Dots ice cream will be given out during a two-hour window. Find your local store here.

Dylan’s Candy Bar- Head into your nearest Dylan’s Candy Bar café from 2-4 p.m. and mention “National Ice Cream Day” at the counter for one free scoop of ice cream. (Offer only available at the following locations: 3rd Ave NYC, Union Square NYC, Hudson Yards NYC, Madame Tussaud’s NYC, Miami, Los Angeles, and East Hampton.

Godiva – Buy one soft serve cup or cone and parfaits and get 50% off the second at participating locations.

Milk and Cream Cereal Bar – The first 50 customers get free ice cream. (starts at noon)

Nutella Cafe – The first 50 customers to arrive from 3 – 5 p.m. will get one free frozen Nutella pop coated in hazelnuts. If you’re not one of the first 50, they’re also offering a free scoop of any gelato flavor until 5 p.m.

PetSmart – Your pup can get in on the fun as PetSmart is celebrating all weekend long by offering free, dog-friendly ice cream at PetSmart PetsHotel locations. During store hours on Saturday and Sunday, all dogs will be served a complimentary frozen treat. Visit here to find a nearby location.

Yogurtland – Celebrate this sweet holiday with Yogurtland’s BOGO sale of buy one get one free on Sunday. Visit here to find their locations.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream – My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, who is teaming up with clothing brand UNIQLO will offer free ice cream on Sunday at 666 5th Ave. and 546 Broadway. My/Mo Mochi flavors like mango, strawberry and blueberry vanilla will be offered from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Through July 30, Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties.

Wowfulls – Chill out with family and friends on the Lower East Side this Sunday at Wowfulls National Ice Cream Day Event. The first 50 visitors can grab a scoop for $1. The event is 12-5 p.m. at 309 East Houston Street.

16 Handles – Visit 16 Handles and get 3 oz of FREE soft serve until 5pm. Just download the 16 Handles app and scan the QR code at the register.