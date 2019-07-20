Man arrested for attempted rape of 74-year-old woman at her Queens apartment

NORTH CORONA, Queens — Police have arrested the man accused of attempting to rape a 74-year-old woman in her Queens apartment.

Rodrigo Escamilla, 27, faces charges of attempted rape, assault, strangulation, burglary, criminal sex act, sex abuse and criminal possession of a weapon.

The attack occurred early Wednesday. The woman was at her North Corona apartment when she heard a knock on her door, police said.

She opened the door, thinking it was her son, but an unidentified man forced his way into the home, knocking the woman to the ground, according to cops.

The man then hit the woman in the head with a bottle and dragged her to her bedroom, police said.

According to authorities, the man attempted to rape her, but she was able to fight him off. The man then fled the apartment.

Escamilla was taken into custody the following day.