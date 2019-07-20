Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Homeless man arrested for stabbing woman with needle in Midtown bank: NYPD

Posted 8:40 PM, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42PM, July 20, 2019

Police arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a woman in the neck with a needle.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police have arrested a homeless man who allegedly stabbed a woman with a needle inside a Manhattan bank.

According to police, the 58-year-old woman was inside a CitiBank along West 32nd Street on July 12 when a man approached her, displayed a hypodermic needle and used it to stab her in the neck.

The victim was treated at an urgent care facility immediately after the incident.

Boyd Taylor, 35, was taken into custody Saturday and faces second-degree assault, police said.

