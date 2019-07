STATEN ISLAND — A fire broke out at a Con Edison power plant in Staten Island Saturday evening.

Fire officials responded to the blaze at 2 Murray Hulbert Ave. in the St. George neighborhood just after 7:30 p.m.

The blaze has since been deemed under control.

According to Con Edison, nearly 2,500 customers in Staten Island are without power.

Earlier this week, thousands of Con Ed customers were without power in Staten Island due to an outage caused by equipment failure.