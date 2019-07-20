Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Cesar Pelli, famed architect behind NYC’s Brookfield Place, Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers, dead at 92

Architect Cesar Pelli smiles during an interview in Hong Kong, 17 March 2005. (PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Famed Argentine-American architect Cesar Pelli, known for designing some of the world’s tallest and most iconic buildings, has died. He was 92.

Anibal Bellomio, a senior associate architect at Pelli’s Connecticut studio, confirmed Saturday that Pelli died peacefully on Friday at his home in New Haven. Pelli was the former dean of the Yale University School of Architecture and a lecturer at the school, where he received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

The Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is one of the Pelli’s best-known works. The twin 1,483-foot-tall skyscrapers are among the world’s tallest buildings.

Pelli is also known for designing the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco and Brookfield Place, formerly the World Financial Center, a downtown Manhattan skyscraper complex.

Pelli spoke of architecture’s being a social art.

