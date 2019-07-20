Beating the summer heat at the beach

LONG ISLAND — Saturday’s extreme heat didn’t stop people from hitting the beach!

Beachgoers enjoyed the water and sand in the 90-plus temperatures, but it felt cooler than in the mainland.

Lifeguards and park officials were on patrol, not only making sure everyone was safe in the waters, but also making sure beachgoers are fine in the heat.

“The ocean’s always going to be a beautiful breeze down here that will help cut the heat a little,” said Jones Beach Park Director Kevin Connelly.

During the heat advisories, beach hours have been extended to 7 p.m. across New York City beaches through the weekend.