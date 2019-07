TREMONT, the Bronx — Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze that broke out at a Bronx auto body shop Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a first-floor commercial fire at 1875 Carter Ave.

The address is linked to the Los Tasistas Flat Fix tire shop, according to Google Maps.

Video from Citizen App shows thick, heavy smoke

Two firefighters are in serious condition, fire officials said.

Expect heavy traffic in the area as Carter and East Tremont avenues are closed to traffic.