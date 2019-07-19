Health officials investigate cases of Legionnaires’ at Harlem NYCHA building

HARLEM, Manhattan — Health officials are testing the water system of a Harlem NYCHA building following concerns of Legionnaires’ disease.

Tenants at the Drew-Hamilton Houses received flyers advising them about two reported cases of Legionnaires’ over the past 12 months at the NYCHA complex.

The Department of Health will be testing water for Legionella bacteria in the complex’s building No. 2 as well as other buildings out of an abundance of caution.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria.

Water vapor can be warm or cool and comes from showers, faucets or cooling towers.

People who inhale water vapor mist containing the bacteria can get sick. Symptoms include fevers, chills, muscle aches or coughs.

The Health Department is warning at-risk tenants not to take showers, but instead take a bath and fill the tub slowly. They’re also advised to run water slowly to avoid creating mist.