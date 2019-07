POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The FAA is investigating after a small plane crashed less than a mile from the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon.

The Piper PA46 was on final approach to Runway 24 at the airport when it crashed around 2:30 p.m.

Four people were on board, according to the FAA. Their conditions are not known.

The FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.