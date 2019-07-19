Several subway lines delayed due to network communications issues

MANHATTAN — Several lines on the New York City Subway are delayed due to what the MTA is calling a “network communications issue.”

The MTA says the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and S trains are currently delayed. Those are trains that all run through Penn Station, except for the S, which is a shuttle between Grand Central Station and Times Square.

Passengers are being advised to consider alternate travel, including “lettered” lines, as service is affected in both directions.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains are delayed while we work to resolve a network communications issue that is affecting service in both directions. Passengers should consider using alternative travel, such as a "lettered" line, at this time. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 19, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.