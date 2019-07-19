Several subway lines delayed due to network communications issues

MANHATTAN — Several lines on the New York City Subway are delayed due to what the MTA is calling a “network communications issue.”
The MTA says the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and S trains are currently delayed. Those are trains that all run through Penn Station, except for the S, which is a shuttle between Grand Central Station and Times Square.
Passengers are being advised to consider alternate travel, including “lettered” lines, as service is affected in both directions.
