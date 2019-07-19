‘Seinfeld’ food truck helps fans celebrate 30 years of ‘a show about nothing’ with sweet treats

NEW YORK — Whether you’re a ‘Seinfeld’ superfan or just craving something sweet, you’re in luck: A food truck will be parked outside The Daily News Building, giving away free ‘Seinfeld’ themed snacks until 4 p.m., today.

You can stop by 220 e. 42nd Street and choose from Ring Dings, Coffee Cakes, Junior Mints and Black&White cookies.

The promotion is in honor of everyone’s favorite “show about nothing” premiering 30 years ago on July 5, 1989.

During its nine seasons on air, it became a pop culture phenomenon. Thirty years later, now in syndication, “Seinfeld” is still captivating audiences around the world.