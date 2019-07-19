OZY Fest in Central Park canceled due to ‘heat emergency’: mayor

BROOKLYN — Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that OZY Fest — the festival highlighting music, food, conversation and comedy — has been canceled due to the extreme heat expected in New York this weekend.

The mayor told reporters that the festival has been canceled, along with the NYC Triathlon, which was cancelled Thursday night.

The festival was supposed to take place Saturday and Sunday in Central Park. According to its website, the festival is “a unique gathering of diverse, curious people to dance, laugh, learn and eat with some of the world’s biggest names and boldest thinkers.”

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 101 degrees. The mayor also said that while Saturday was expected to be the hottest and most dangerous day, Sunday’s weather is now expected to be just as oppressive.