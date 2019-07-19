NYPD takes down gang-related gun ring in Washington Heights

MANHATTAN— 10 people have been indicted in what police are calling a “firearm ring” in Washington Heights after attempting to sell guns and ammunition to an undercover officer.

The 96-count indictment charges ringleader Biendenido Liriano, 32, and Omar Ahmad, 30, Nelson Brown, 54, Daquan Bryant, 20, Kenadre Frazier, 24, Billy Pandiello, 35, Misael Reynoso, 26, Yakeen Spann, 28, Te’ara Walley, 18, and Darnell Wynt, 30, with conspiracy, criminal sale of a fire arm, and other charges.

Among the more than 40 guns seized were 33 semiautomatic pistols, several assault weapons, according to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.

“To sustain record-low levels of crime in New York City, and to further reduce violence and disorder, we must hold illicit gun dealers responsible for their actions and do all we can to remove every illegal gun from our streets,” O’Neill said.

Beginning in October 2018, LIRIANO and his codefendants — many of whom are associated with the Trinitarios street gang — sold 43 firearms and 353 rounds of corresponding ammunition to an undercover NYPD detective posing as a firearms dealer. The sales were typically coordinated over the phone, and took place in or around the undercover detective’s vehicle over 27 separate transactions, with prices ranging from $700 to $2,100 per firearm.

Though the meetings frequently took place near West 161st Street and Broadway, members of the gun ring often drove to South Carolina trafficking firearms.