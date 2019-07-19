Vulnerable neighborhoods in NYC brace for excessive heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “Heat is often an under-estimated disaster and can be deadly.”

That’s what the head of New York City’s Office of Emergency Management reminded everyone earlier this week as the tri-state area braces for excessive heat this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the tri-state area. The warning is in effect from Friday at noon until 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures are expected to feel around 105 degrees on Friday and 110 degrees on Saturday.

Neighborhoods in the Bronx and Brooklyn, in particular, have been identified to have high heat vulnerability indexes.

The Heat Vulnerability Index is a measure of how at risk a neighborhood is during extreme heat compared to other neighborhoods.

In New York City, the risk of heat-related illness or death is higher in communities with higher surface temperatures and less green space.

In Brooklyn, the city has identified six neighborhoods to have the highest heat index, at five, including Bedford-Stuyvesant, Bushwick and East Flatbush.

Almost a dozen neighborhoods in the Bronx were measured to have a heat index of five, including Belmont, Mott Have and Morrisania.

Both boroughs have the largest population of people without air conditioning units in their home or easy access to another way to cool down.

To help residents across the city stay cool, the MTA is working around the clock to repair air conditioning systems on trains.

City pools will also be open until about 8 p.m.

There will be about 500 cooling stations set to open this weekend throughout the city.

They are expected to have an indoor temperature of 78 degrees.

To find a cooling center in New York City, call 311 or visit http://nyc.gov/oem

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference that he is concerned about overloading the electrical grid in New York City. All government buildings are expected to set their thermostat to 78 degrees, and he’s asking private businesses and homes to do the same, as the least thing everyone would need is an overload or a power outage.

Find out how you can prepare for the heat: Click here to find out how you can stay safe.