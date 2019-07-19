New Yorkers remember landing on the moon ahead of 50th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — It one of the most significant events in modern history, and many of the residents of Sutton Park Rehab Center joined 650 million other people around the world watch as man first walked on the moon 50 years ago.

“It was like fantasy land,” Carlton Jackson, 66, said. “It was overwhelming. It was hundreds of thousands of miles away and we could visually see it."

It was a 50th anniversary of the moon landing viewing party.

And many of these residents were teenagers when Neil Armstrong said those famous words on July 20, 1969: “One small step for man. One giant leap for mankind.”

Luciano Guerrero, 64, remembered: “I had to listen carefully to Neil Armstrong say that. I had to ask my father ‘what did he say?’ I was hanging on every moment,” he added.

With a mooncake, NASA attire and a toast of Tang, the original drink the astronauts had in space, it was a chance to share memories.

Ed Lynch, 74, was in the Navy at the time.

“I was in the barracks and a cheer went up,” Lynch said. “ I could not believe what I was seeing."

It’s a historic moment frozen in time that some say now needs the feminine touch.

“It’s about time for a female astronaut to walk on the moon,” Sutton Park Activities Director Lillian Teska said.

Many of these residents say they like the idea of NASA sending people back to the moon by 2024 and this next time many say they’re hoping that one of them will be a woman.