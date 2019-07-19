New York Public Library Bookmobile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The New York Public Library is coming to you!

The goal? To make reading more accessible.

This year, the library unveiled its Bookmobile which travels to different locations throughout the city.

Between Mount Eden Parkway and Morris Avenue, young and old are picking out a favorite summer read from the New York Public Library’s new Bookmobile.

Dan Landsman, who is the assistant director of patron experience at the library let us know the Concourse Library in the Bronx is undergoing major renovations and so the Bookmobile has been called into action.

“We just want to make sure we're continuing to build a culture of reading in the neighborhood while the branch is closed,” he said.

There are 500 books to browse, and you can also request a book online and pick it up at the Bookmobile.

If you'd like to find out the location of the New York Public Library’s Bookmobile click on the link here.