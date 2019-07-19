Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

New York man who allegedly killed teen, posted corpse photos online moved to jail

Posted 3:35 PM, July 19, 2019, by

Bianca Devins (Family Handout)

UTICA, N.Y. — The man charged with killing a teenage girl and then posting photos of her body online has been transferred from a hospital to an upstate New York jail.

Brandon Andrew Clark was arrested after Utica Police found him next to the body of 17-year-old Bianca Devins outside a vehicle Sunday. Police say he slit Devins’ throat, killing her.

Police say the 21-year-old then stabbed himself in the neck and took selfies on a tarp covering Devins’ body.

He posted a photo online, where it was widely circulated.

Syracuse.com reports that investigators believe Clark was enraged when Devins allegedly kissed someone else before or during a concert in New York City Saturday night.

Devins’ funeral will be held Friday.

