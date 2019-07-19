THE HEAT IS ON! It’s a scorcher out there — and it’s getting hotter! Dangerous temperatures are expected all weekend. We have the latest on how to stay safe. Plus, a 9/11 victim is identified almost 18 years after the WTC attack. John Muller has these stories and more right now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Heat wave hits tri-state area; 9/11 victim ID’d 18 years after WTC attack
-
Midday with Muller: Community remembers slain Bronx teen ‘Junior’ one year after his death
-
Midday with Muller: Teen speaks after attempted kidnapping on LI; 800-pound shark surfaces off Jersey Shore
-
Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jury begins deliberations, massive Brooklyn fire rips through three homes
-
Midday with Muller: Dangerous heat expected this weekend; El Chapo sentenced to life in prison
-
9/11 victim identified almost 18 years after World Trade Center attack; more than 1,100 have yet to be identified
-
-
Midday with Muller: Teen attacked with hammer, PIX11 in Miami for Dem. debates
-
Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled
-
9/11 victim identified almost 18 years after World Trade Center attack
-
Midday with Muller: Car crashes into Manhattan restaurant, latest on Queens fire
-
Midday with Muller: Woman fatally struck in Chelsea hit-and-run; Boil-water order lifted in Long Beach
-
-
Midday with Muller: Massive fire in Paterson displaces 51 residents; Gunfire in Brooklyn caught on camera
-
Midday with Muller: Prop baby prompts crime scene, licenses approved for illegal immigrants
-
Midday with Muller: 15-year-old in custody faces murder charges in Yonkers teen’s death