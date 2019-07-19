Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Man wanted in Queens heist of nearly $100K in cash, jewelry

July 19, 2019

AUBURNDALE — A man is being sought in connection with a Queens robbery of $40,000 in cash and $50,000 in jewelry, police said.

Authorities say a man entered and unoccupied private residence through an unlocked window between 9:30 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. When he got inside, he took the money and assorted jewelry, according to police.

The NYPD has released a video of the suspect, described as a man last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, black hat and black sneakers. He was carrying a backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

