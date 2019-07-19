Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

57-year-old man punched while trying to break up fight in the Bronx, dies

Posted 7:31 AM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43AM, July 19, 2019

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — A 57-year-old man died after he was punched while trying to break up a fight in the Bronx early Friday.

Police responded to an assault near the corner of Jerome and West Mound Even avenues around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived, officers found the man with severe head trauma.

The victim was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the police.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

According to police, the victim was punched before falling and hitting his head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.