57-year-old man punched while trying to break up fight in the Bronx, dies

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — A 57-year-old man died after he was punched while trying to break up a fight in the Bronx early Friday.

Police responded to an assault near the corner of Jerome and West Mound Even avenues around 1:20 a.m. When they arrived, officers found the man with severe head trauma.

The victim was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the police.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

According to police, the victim was punched before falling and hitting his head.

