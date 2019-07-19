Follow-up Friday: How Monica’s Making It Happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shatia Holland says she hasn't used her kitchen in eight months inside her apartment at the Metro North Plaza.

“It’s aggravating. I can’t let my children see me fold. I have to take it on the chin,” Holland said.

Holland says especially worried about the health her one year old daughter, Julissa: “It’s not good for the baby to breathe this in. I think our house is making the baby sick."

NYCHA spokesperson says staff addressed and abated a leak from above Holland’s apartment Tuesday and staff is scheduling plastering for this apartment. Staff is scheduling plastering for this apartment, and painting will be scheduled once plastering is complete.

Holland got repairs in her kitchen she is still waiting for repairs to her bathroom and hallway.

Luz Nazario lives at the Parkside Houses in the Bronx. Nazario had been waiting for a transfer to another apartment, a lower floor, after suffering a recent stroke.

The apartment she is living in now is falling apart, she has mold in her kitchen, and her apartment is infested with roaches.

According to NYCHA, the vacancy rate in NYCHA is less than 1 % — that translates into just 187 vacant apartments across the city in NYCHA.

Nazario says after waiting for years, she finally got a transfer to another apartment. But Nazario says it’s in worse condition than the one she has now.

Nazario says just wants repairs to be done her new apartment, so she can live in a safe clean home with her two dogs.

When she tweeted her housing problem, Cynthia Tibbs and Viviana wrenn, two moms who PIX11 has helped with housing problems in the past, sprung into action. We helped Wrenn, back In December get repairs. Wrenn personally visited Nazario, giving her support and a hug.

“It’s like a little army I’m so thankful. I feel something good is going to happen,” Nazario said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

Staff will reach out to resident regarding repair requests at her current apartment. Once a resident moves out of a NYCHA apartment, staff inspects for and schedules any necessary repairs before the next resident can move in. Staff will typically show an apartment to a resident before repairs are completed to ensure the new apartment meets the resident’s needs before move-in.

Nazario got an emergency check and is still waiting on nycha to make repairs on het new apartment.

