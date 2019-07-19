Emergency services prepare for extreme heat in NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a heat warning in effect across the state of New Jersey, it's important to know how to beat the heat and stay safe in these oven-like temperatures.

Gov. Phil Murphy encourages residents to stay hydrated, learn the signs of heat exhaustion and stroke, cut back on any strenuous outdoor activities and stay in air-conditioning.

Using a fan to cool down can actually be detrimental to your health, so it is recommenced to stay at least two hours a day in an air-conditioned space in order to truly cool your body.

If you do not have access to air-conditioning, there are cooling centers opening up across New Jersey that you can go to.

In order to find information about the nearest cooling center or any other services in New Jersey, you can click here or call 211.