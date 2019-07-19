Con Edison prepares for excessive heat this weekend

NEW YORK — With this weekend’s possible heat wave bringing dangerous temperatures and warm, humid air, those in the tri-state area need to keep cool.

As excessive heat warnings went into effect, Con Edison said they are prepared for the weekend. Required equipment is ready and they have made sure water cooling systems are tested and ready for the influx of air conditioner usage.

There will also be around the clock coverage, with workers scheduled for 12-hour shifts.

Con Edison officials are reminding everyone to conserve energy when possible — not only would it take the edge off of the system, it saves customer’s money and helps the environment.

“Safety is job number one,” a Con Edison spokesperson said, reminding people to stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

“We’re ready for what the heat will bring.”

Following questions regarding last weekend’s power outage along the west side of Manhattan, Con Edison said everything is back in service and are moving forward, remaining confident in the system.

If Con Ed customers experience a power outage, they are advised to report it to ConEd.com.