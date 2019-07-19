Apollo 11: 50 years later

Fifty years ago this weekend, two American astronauts became the first humans to walk on the moon. Their 250,000-mile journey marked an important milestone in space exploration and in the U.S. space program. NASA had planned to follow through with nine more Apollo moon missions to explore and collect scientific data. But six months after that first historic landing, federal officials began cutting funds to the program. Apollo 17 in 1972 would be the sixth and final mission for the Apollo program and the last time humans have set foot on the moon.

We hear from former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino, who has logged over 570 hours in space and conducted four spacewalks including one to make repairs on the Hubble telescope. He tells us more about the inner workings at NASA, what it’s like to step outside a spacecraft into space, and what the future of space exploration looks like.