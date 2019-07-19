CLICK FOR REAL TIME TRANSIT UPDATES
Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Anonymous buyer saves Boys & Girls Club in East Village

Posted 8:27 PM, July 19, 2019, by

An anonymous buyer is being hailed a "God send" for stepping in to save the Boys & Girls Club in the East Village.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.