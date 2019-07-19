An anonymous buyer is being hailed a "God send" for stepping in to save the Boys & Girls Club in the East Village.AlertMe
Anonymous buyer saves Boys & Girls Club in East Village
-
Neighbors fight to save East Village candy store, other local businesses
-
9-year-old boy suffers broken leg, pelvis after struck by ambulance: police
-
District 12 of ‘The Hunger Games’ is now a historic place
-
They’re trying to bring back ‘Punky Brewster’
-
6-year-old girl among three dead in Queens house fire that was intentionally set: sources
-
-
2-year-old girl critically injured in Newark hit-and-run now expected to be OK, family says
-
Newborn baby dies after being found near trash outside Bronx apartment; teen being questioned by police
-
‘I don’t care if I was burning’: Heroic uncle rescues his 8-year-old niece from a house fire
-
Man wanted for attempted child luring at bus stop in East Brunswick
-
Boy hit by stray bullet in Crown Heights shooting might never walk again, father says
-
-
12-year-old boy drowns in lake at NJ country club
-
Two shot on Brooklyn street including 11-year-old boy; person of interest in custody
-
Queens fire that killed three, including 6-year-old, was intentionally set: authorities