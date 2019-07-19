AC is on in city community centers and cooling centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — One of the most important things to look out for during a heat wave is how things are going at city community centers and cooling centers.

It was hot inside NYCHA's Johnson Houses Community Center Thursday even though it’s supposed to be a cooling center.

PIX11 went back Friday to check and air conditioning had been turned on.

The NYCHA center saw over a hundred children for a program called Scan NY, a non profit group that provides support for high risk families in Harlem and the Bronx. They rent out the space from NYCHA.

Thursday, the air was on in the gym for kids to play but three Classrooms did not have AC.

Friday, the kids were on a field trip, classrooms are empty but air conditioning is in the way. However, a few blocks away there was no AC at the Clinton Houses Community Center. On Thursday, the gym was like a sauna.

On Friday, NYCHA finally delivered air conditioning to the gym.