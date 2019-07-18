Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Video: Bat-swinging man damages security cameras in Bronx building

FOXHURST, the Bronx —  Cops are searching for the bat-wielding man who damaged several security cameras at a Bronx building earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows a man inside a building along Kelly Street near East 163rd Street in Foxhurst on July 3, swinging at several of the building’s security cameras with a baseball bat.

The suspected vandal is then seen removing what appears to be a ski mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

