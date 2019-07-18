Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Trump picks son of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as next secretary of labor

Posted 8:35 PM, July 18, 2019

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will nominate Gene Scalia, former Justice Antonin Scalia’s son, as secretary of labor.

“I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Gene Scalia as the new Secretary of Labor. Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 ½ years than perhaps any Administration in history!”

