Travel ban

The Supreme Court Justices have spoken – but the debate over the Travel Ban is far from over. Does it address your national security concerns? Or, do you believe the SCOTUS ruling “paints with too broad of a brush,” and unjustly villainizes all Muslim immigrants?

We’ve got the Legal Director for CAIR-NY, one of the nation’s most prominent Muslim Civil Rights advocacy groups; Ravi Ragbir of New Sanctuary Coalition, one of NYC’s most popular immigration advocates; and Edward Cox, Chairman of New York State’s Republican Party, all in one room, all talking it out.

 

