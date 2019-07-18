They feel it too! How to keep your pets safe in extreme heat

With extremely hot and humid weather expected in the tri-state area, it’s not just people at risk for heat-related illness. Pet safety is also important, as temperatures are forecasted to surpass 90 degrees.

The ASCPA recommends these steps to make sure your pets are safe in summer months:

Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors.

Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.

Know the symptoms of overheating in pets.

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.

Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool.

Feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but avoid shaving your dog. The layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn. Brushing cats more often than usual can prevent problems caused by excessive heat.

Don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your dog’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. eep walks during these times to a minimum.



While overheating is one of the more common concerns for pets in summer months, especially as a heat wave is expected, open windows can be more dangerous than helpful.

Open unscreened windows pose a real danger to pets, who often fall out of them. Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed, and make sure adjustable screens are tightly secured,” according to the ASCPA.