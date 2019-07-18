Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Swimming OK in New York portions of Greenwood Lake

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. — There’s some partially good news at a lake along the New York and New Jersey border that’s been affected by a harmful algal bloom.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Thursday that New York portions of Greenwood Lake are currently safe for swimming.

In New Jersey , environmental officials announced on Wednesday that people should avoid contact with the water in parts of the lake due to an extensive bloom.

Officials say the bacteria can cause a skin rash, abdominal pain, headaches or vomiting.

A similar order was issued in late June for Lake Hopatcong , New Jersey’s largest lake.

