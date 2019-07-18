Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Shelter-in-place 'strongly advised' as officials respond to chemical spill in East Rutherford

Posted 2:21 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, July 18, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rutherford Police are advising residents to shelter in place as authorities monitor a chemical spill.

The spill reportedly happened at Union Avenue and DuBois Street in East Rutherford, according to police.

Officials say to stay in a “small, interior room with few or no windows.”

Hazmat officials from Bergen County are on the scene, along with fire and police officials.

