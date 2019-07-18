‘Sesame Street,’ Sally Field to be honored by Kennedy Center

Big Bird and a big name in acting will be among those on hand when the Kennedy Center celebrates this year’s honorees.

R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire, actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, “Sesame Street” and conductor and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas were named the 2019 honorees on Thursday.

“Sesame Street” is the first television program to receive the honor.

CBS will, as it has for the last 42 years, broadcast a tribute to the recipients in December.

“In this class of Honorees, we are witnessing a uniquely American story: one that is representative of so many cultural touchstones and musical moments that make our nation great,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement.

“When I look at this distinctive group, I see the hopes, aspirations and achievements not just of these artists, but of the many generations they have influenced and continue to influence. We’re not just looking back — these Honorees are urging us to look forward as well.”

Last year’s honorees included Cher, Reba McEntire and the creators of “Hamilton.”

“The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” will air on December 15 on CBS.