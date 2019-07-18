Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

NYC Mayor declares state of local emergency in advance of heat wave

Posted 11:01 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, July 18, 2019

MANHATTAN — Things are heating up in the city beginning Friday at 9 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio has issued a state if local emergency. It directs office buildings larger than 100 feet to set thermostats at 78 degrees.

It does not apply to residential area last or first floor retail spaces. City buildings have adjusted their thermometers.

It’s designed to help reduce the strain on the electric grid.

Utility crews have warned of possible issues and ConEd has dealt with outages this week after a major blackout on Manhattan’s west side on Saturday.

