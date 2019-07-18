TOYS R US IS BACK! The beloved toy store is making a comeback with 2 new stores in the US, including 1 in New Jersey. Plus, PIX11’s Magee Hickey on the scene of a senior citizen bus crash. John Muller has these stories and more.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Toys R Us makes a comeback; 12 injured in NJ senior citizen bus crash
