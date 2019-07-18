Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Man stabbed during dispute at CVS Pharmacy in Queens

Posted 12:51 PM, July 18, 2019, by

WHITESTONE, Queens — Cops are searching for a man they say stabbed a 41-year-old in a Queens pharmacy when a dispute broke out, police said Wednesday.

The man accused of stabbing a 41-year-old in a CVS in Queens on July 16 is pictured. (NYPD)

The attack happened Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. inside of a CVS Pharmacy on Francis Lewis Blvd and 20th Road, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the victim and the attacker were involved in a dispute when the attacker stabbed the victim in his left shoulder with an unknown object.

The attacker fled the scene after the stabbing, officials said.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens where he treated for his injuries, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.