Man stabbed during dispute at CVS Pharmacy in Queens

WHITESTONE, Queens — Cops are searching for a man they say stabbed a 41-year-old in a Queens pharmacy when a dispute broke out, police said Wednesday.

The attack happened Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. inside of a CVS Pharmacy on Francis Lewis Blvd and 20th Road, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the victim and the attacker were involved in a dispute when the attacker stabbed the victim in his left shoulder with an unknown object.

The attacker fled the scene after the stabbing, officials said.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens where he treated for his injuries, police said.

