Man killed by punch to the head on Brighton Beach boardwalk

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A 52-year-old man was fatally punched in the head on the Brighton Beach boardwalk, police said Thursday.

Dimitry Goldfarb, 52, was found at Riegelman Boardwalk East and Brighton 6th Street on July 9 with trauma to the head, an NYPD spokesperson said. Emergency medical services rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. Goldfarb was later transferred to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police investigation determined a man punched Goldfarb in the head, then left the location on foot with a woman. They headed north on Brighton 6th Street.

The NYPD has asked people for help identifying the man and woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).