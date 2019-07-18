Heat safety: Stories meant to help protect New York’s Very Own

Man killed by punch to the head on Brighton Beach boardwalk

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A 52-year-old man was fatally punched in the head on the Brighton Beach boardwalk, police said Thursday.

Police have asked for help identifying the people in this photo in connection to a fatal Brooklyn punching. (NYPD)

Dimitry Goldfarb, 52, was found at Riegelman Boardwalk East and Brighton 6th Street on July 9 with trauma to the head, an NYPD spokesperson said. Emergency medical services rushed him to  NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.  Goldfarb was later transferred to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police investigation determined a man punched Goldfarb in the head, then left the location on foot with a woman. They headed north on Brighton 6th Street.

The NYPD has asked people for help identifying the man and woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

