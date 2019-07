Leandra Feliz has endured a tragedy no mother should. Her son, 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was chased down and killed by gang members in the Bronx. The killing has sparked nationwide outrage and #JusticeForJunior has become a rallying cry. Now, Leandra Feliz is here with us to talk about how she’s doing, her son’s legacy and more.