Flash flood warnings again for parts of NYC, LI and NJ this evening
The tri-state area may be in for more wet weather Thursday night.
The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for several parts of the area following a night where flood waters reached from Hoboken to LaGuardia Airport.
New York City’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted out a flash flood warning for Queens until 8 p.m. Thursday with warnings of floods on highways and streets.
In New Jersey, there are warnings for Elizabeth and Bayonne as well as nearby Staten Island in New York through 8:15 p.m.
On Long Island, the towns of Hempstead, Levittown and Freeport are also under flash flood warnings until 8:15 p.m.
There are also warnings on for parts of Central Jersey, from New Brunswick down to Princeton Junction until as late as 10 p.m. this evening.
New York and New Jersey have alternated between sweltering heat and thunderstorms throughout this week.