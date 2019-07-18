× Flash flood warnings again for parts of NYC, LI and NJ this evening

The tri-state area may be in for more wet weather Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for several parts of the area following a night where flood waters reached from Hoboken to LaGuardia Airport.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted out a flash flood warning for Queens until 8 p.m. Thursday with warnings of floods on highways and streets.

.@NWSNewYorkNY Flash Flood Warning issued for Queens until 8:15 PM on 7/18. Heavy rainfall will cause flooding of highways & streets. https://t.co/oBGvYAYGD9. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/TvepGM4s6D. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 18, 2019

In New Jersey, there are warnings for Elizabeth and Bayonne as well as nearby Staten Island in New York through 8:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Staten Island NY, Elizabeth NJ, Bayonne NJ until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/MdmyMtE93i — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) July 18, 2019

On Long Island, the towns of Hempstead, Levittown and Freeport are also under flash flood warnings until 8:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Hempstead NY, Levittown NY, Freeport NY until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YsjYJCKnxH — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) July 18, 2019

There are also warnings on for parts of Central Jersey, from New Brunswick down to Princeton Junction until as late as 10 p.m. this evening.

Flash Flood Warning including New Brunswick NJ, Perth Amboy NJ, Sayreville NJ until 10:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VRx88hgHTA — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) July 18, 2019

New York and New Jersey have alternated between sweltering heat and thunderstorms throughout this week.