First responders react to Sen. Rand Paul halting 9/11 victim funding

NEW YORK — Two weeks after 9/11 hero Luis Alvarez was laid to rest, the Senate blocked the extension of the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund, arguing it had too big a price tag.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul halted the bill, arguing the government is already facing a $22 trillion debt and any new spending and new programs “should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable.”

Following the blockage, Sen. Rand Paul tweeted he isn’t blocking the 9/11 bill, but “simply asking for a vote on an amendment to offset the cost.”

Not blocking the 9/11 bill - simply asking for a vote on an amendment to offset the cost. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 17, 2019

First responders reacted to the halt on the bill, arguing Paul didn’t request offsets when voting on tax cuts, but “all of a sudden he wants an offset when it comes to this bill.”

Sept. 11 first responder Kenny Specht said Paul is “absolutely using this community as an example to be physically responsible when he wasn’t physically responsible for his vote on the tax cut.”

Rob Serra, a 9/11 first responder, believes the bill will still pass after meetings with Sen. Mitch McConnell “He specifically said he’d bring the bill that the House gave him to the floor, not the amended bill.”

Serra mentioned they were told a 200th FDNY member died of 9/11-related illnesses while "several members are in hospice."

"As Rand Paul was grand standing in the senate, one of our brothers was dying," he said.

"He’s going to tweet out about the cost? Maybe the federal government should’ve considered the cost before they lied to us and sent us to that toxic dust cloud — before they sent 19,000 students back to a school in that toxic dust cloud."