Excessive heat warning in effect for entire tri-state

NEW YORK — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the entire tri-state as a dangerous and potentially deadly heatwave is expected this weekend.

The warning is in effect from Friday at noon until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to feel around 105 degrees on Friday and 110 degrees on Saturday.

Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool. The excessive heat may quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke.

To find a cooling center in New York City, call 311 or visit http://nyc.gov/oem

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 105 degrees

or greater. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting

clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning

can be much hotter than outdoors.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members

and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. In cases of heat stroke call 911.