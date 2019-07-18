City hands out pamphlets with cartoons showing kids what to do if ICE shows up at their door during community meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A community meeting was held in Sunset Park because it’s the area that has been targeted the most since those ICE raids started over the weekend.

No one was taken into custody, because activists, elected officials and community leaders say they have been getting out their message.

“Please don’t panic. Stay calm," said Rep. Nydia Velazquez. "And learn the information important to protect yourself and your families.”

During the meeting an informational pamphlet was given out with cartoons explaining what families and kids should do if ICE shows up at their door.

"I'm afraid," a woman who asked not to be identified told PIX11 News in Spanish. She has two children who are U.S. citizens.

"I've never seen the parks and streets of so deserted."

The community feels targeted since the majority of the eight confirmed ICE encounters took place in Sunset Park. Add that to other unconfirmed reports of ICE knocking on people’s doors.

“I think over and over again New Yorkers have sent a very clear message to Washington," said Bita Mostofi, the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. "That New York is the ultimate city of immigrants that it’s not going to change that we value our communities. We are going to stand with them and fight along side them.”